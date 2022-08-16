Student filmmakers shoot for the moon | CinefestOz Film Festival

Students from Albany, Bunbury, Busselton and Margaret River have been announced as finalists in the 2022 Cinesnaps Short FIlm Competition, part of the CinefestOZ Film Festival program.
The student filmmakers will have their short films screened as part of the full CinefestOZ program, running across the South West from 23-28 August.
Open to middle and high school students in WA's South West and Great Southern regions, the competition requires the creation of an original, 3-5 minute short film based on this year's theme, 'Space'.
Finalists in the Year 7-9 category are Edward Baker, Maxwell Cruse and Thomas North with W-Files, as well as Colin Ferreira with Mars... Maybe Not, all from Albany's Great Southern Grammar.
Finalists in the Year 10-12 category include Margaret River Senior High School students Joshua Yates, Seth Weadley and Asher Muir with Alone; Henry Baker from Great Southern Grammar with Lemon and the Pelicans, and Ava Evans, Matilda Cole, Katelyn Bunn, Madi Macartney, Emily Erdmann and Sophie Anderson from Busselton Senior High School with Ruminate.
Cooper Williams, Charlie Youngson, Aaron Lanagan and Latisha White from Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School were named finalists for Aversion alongside Declan Fahie and Ruby Membry with The Comical Conquests of Captain Cardboard.
CinefestOz chief executive Malinda Nixon said she was thrilled to see such dedication from students entering the competition.
"It's so exciting to see so many students from regional WA interested in film and we can't wait to screen their work at the Festival," she said.
Finalists will also be included in a Red Carpet Grand Finale Event on August 25, with films screened before an audience of 200 people at the Esplanade Hotel in Busselton.
The seven films will be judged by an expert Jury Panel headed by actor-director Myles Pollard as Jury Chair and Cinesnaps Patron. Pollard will be joined by Zara Zoe and Carlos Sanson.
Tickets to the Cinesnaps Short Film Competition Red Carpet and Grand Finale event are on sale now.
Short films by the students will also be screened as part of the Free Community Screenings event, which will take place between August 26 and 28 in Bunbury, Busselton, Dunsborough, Margaret River, and Augusta.
The Short Film Competition is part of the Cinesnaps Program for students and teachers, engaging with renowned filmmakers and industry professionals in a range of activities undertaken with students, such as special guest workshops, Q&As and CineOnline content that includes Myles Pollard's "Shoot To Win" masterclass.
Ms Nixon said the Cinesnaps program would not be possible without the funding of Festival sponsor and community partner Rio Tinto.
"We're exceptionally proud to be associated with Cinesnaps," said Manager of Regional Communities WA, Justin Francesconi.
"The program offers regional students a unique learning and development opportunity not only in the creative arts, but also in digital technology which is critical to many industries including the resource sector."
The Cinesnaps program has engaged more than 41,000 students from around the region since its 2008 inception.
