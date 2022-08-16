Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Student filmmakers shoot for the moon | CinefestOz Film Festival

August 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
True trajectory: Margaret River SHS students and creators of 'Alone', Joshua Yates and Seth Weadley with local actor, Andy Callaghan. Picture: Supplied

Students from Albany, Bunbury, Busselton and Margaret River have been announced as finalists in the 2022 Cinesnaps Short FIlm Competition, part of the CinefestOZ Film Festival program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.