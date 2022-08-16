Guitar legend Hank Marvin heading to Margaret River

With less than 8 weeks to go before the Strings Attached WA Guitar Festival returns to Margaret River, the festival lineup has been revealed, with a host of music legends heading down south.
Guitar legend Hank Marvin leads the charge, along with gypsy jazz pair Gary Taylor & Nunzio Mondia, Aussie rock star Chris Cheney of The Living End, and legendary WA guitarist Dom Mariani with Datura4.
Advertisement
Also appearing at the festival from October 7 to 9 is rising singer songwriter Carla Geneve, and Golden Guitar and ARIA Award winning songwriters Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham.
Festival Director Dan White welcomed the return of touring artists to the program.
"There's a lot of excitement within the industry for bringing back large scale events and welcoming touring artists to WA again, which we'll be making the most of this year alongside a strong showcase of local talent," White said.
"The industry was hit hard by COVID-19 and it's awesome to see how everyone has rallied behind the sector to get it up and going again."
As well as live music performances, the festival provides opportunities for people to learn about guitars, bass guitars, ukuleles, banjos, mandolins and other stringed instruments, with workshops and Q&A sessions covering topics such as live touring, equipment set ups, instrument care and insights from industry experts.
The Margaret River HEART plays host to the festival's main exhibition site with installations from respected luthier Scott Wise, Jarrahdale String Instrument Company, 12 Bar Guitars, custom guitar builder Jack Lambert and more.
Satellite events are also scheduled at nine venues across the Margaret River region.
First and second release Weekend Passes have sold out, with final release Weekend Passes on sale now.
Day passes and tickets to single events will be on sale in September.
Visit www.waguitarfestival.com.au and sign up to the mailing list to get first access to updates and ticket releases.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.