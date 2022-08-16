First Margaret River team to compete in national CrossFit comp

A group of four friends hope to be the first Margaret River team to compete in a national CrossFit competition.
If they achieve their fundraising goal, Garry Holmes, Kelly Dickinson and husband and wife duo, Sam Badger and Francine Davies will make up the team that travels the biggest distance to get to Townsville, Queensland for the 2022 Allstar Championship.
The four train at CrossFit Margaret River and recently competed in the 2022 Allstar Alliance WA qualifier, finishing third in the Masters 35-44 division.
Their podium finish secured them a spot in the national competition.
With the longest distance to travel, there are extra costs involved and the team has started raising money to get there.
Jemma Holmes, wife of Garry, is leading the fundraising efforts and has set up a GoFundMe page to help with some of the associated costs.
At the time of publication it had reached $1500 of its $6500 fundraising goal, which would cover flights, a hire car and accommodation for the four.
Jemma and Kelly's husband Andrew are also hoping to join the trip but will pay their own way.
"I'm trying to do my bit to help, we all work so the more of us to help raise money, the better," Jemma said.
"[We want to] show the rest of Australia what four athletes from a small gym in a country town can do."
So far they have held a sausage sizzle at the Lions Shed Margaret, with Cowarmup Bakery and Margaret River Gourmet Meats donating 150 buns and sausages.
A movie night has been planned at the local CrossFit gym (they called it 'Box'), with burgers, pizzas and a raffle.
Another sausage sizzle and raffle has been booked for Mitre 10.
They will hold a third raffle outside the newsagent in the Margaret River CBD.
"We've had so much interest from local businesses, it's been amazing," Jemma said.
"We've got vouchers, gifts and Domino's is putting on a doughraiser run - where it donates a dollar per pizza sold."
Sam and Francine started at the CrossFit gym three years ago. Both work in the wine industry, Sam as a winemaker and Francine as a laboratory scientist.
Kelly, who is a TAFE tutor, has been at the local CrossFit since its opening about seven years.
Jemma and Garry, who runs his own plumbing business, moved from England straight to Margaret River about 11 years ago. They now live in Witchcliffe and he trains three times a week when he can fit it in.
To donate go to gofundme.com/f/crossfit-margaret-river-allstars-2022-team
