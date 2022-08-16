Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

First Margaret River team to compete in national CrossFit comp

By Daniela Cooper
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:42am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COUNTRY TEAM: Francine Davies, Sam Badger, Kelly Dickinson and Garry Holmes will make up the team that travels the biggest distance to get to Townsville. Picture: Supplied.

A group of four friends hope to be the first Margaret River team to compete in a national CrossFit competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.