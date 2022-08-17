Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Gnarabup surfer Okie Fraser wins rising star award at High Performance Centre camp

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated August 18 2022 - 8:11am, first published August 17 2022 - 3:45am
RISING STAR: Okie Fraser was one of just two Western Australians selected for the talent camp. Picture: Supplied.

A Margaret River boy has done Australia proud - for both his surfing prowess and his quick move in helping a battling fellow surfer.

