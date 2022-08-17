A Margaret River boy has done Australia proud - for both his surfing prowess and his quick move in helping a battling fellow surfer.
Okie Fraser, 14 took out the prestigious rising star award at the High Performance Centre in northern NSW this week.
Many big names have won the award before him including Cooper Chapman, Sally Fitzgibbon, Owen Wright, Jack Freestone and Tyler Wright.
Joel Vaughan was the most recent recipient in 2019, with the camp cancelled the past two years due to COVID.
Okie said to have his name on the shield with these stars was "exciting".
"The whole camp...it was crazy to be around such professional people with some really amazing surfers," he said. "They were all such good surfers, so many big names and great people to be around."
Okie was one of just two Western Australians selected for the talent camp - the other was Sid Englert - which has kickstarted the professional surfing careers of many champions.
But it's not just taking out the top award that got him recognition at the camp.
He was also praised for his quick response in helping fellow participant, Tom, who was doing an air when his board hit at a bad angle causing his leg to break in three places.
He managed to paddle halfway in but landed in a hole where no waves were breaking and shouted for help.
A bystander on the beach ran in fully clothed to help and was holding his leg and meanwhile another surfer came to help.
"I had just come in from the water and saw what was going on and ran in to help," Okie said. "I swam out, helped lift him on his surfboard and helped carry him in."
Mum, Yvette Fraser said the experiences of the past few days were huge for Okie.
"They go over to learn and be with all the top kids in Australia to see what everyone else is doing - and then to win the award, that was amazing.
"The camp hasn't been able to run because of COVID... it's a really great thing for the kids to be able to get involved in."
Four times world champion Mark Richards was one of the coaches at the camp and part of the team that chose the rising star.
Another coach was Reef Heazlewood who is the Australia open man champion, specialising in airs.
Yvette said Okie went to Margaret River High School but attended the Margaret River Montessori School in his younger years, which she believed helped him thrive in his surfing.
"I think being a part of that school has helped him learn and focus - they've always encouraged him to do what he loves and follow his surfing."
The Gnarabup family are all avid surfers including Yvette, Okie's dad, Tim Fraser and his sister, Leila, 11.
Both Okie and Leila will travel to Stradbroke Island for the Australia titles at the end of November.
Okie says when he is back at home he mostly surfs with a couple of mates who live nearby and his favourite local break is North Point in Cowaramup Bay.
"I like the ledge when it's sort of small, it barrels quite hard and is a hard takeoff but it's super fun when you make one," he said.
He said he was feeling "excited and a tiny bit nervous" about the upcoming nationals.
To prepare, he was "getting coaching" whenever he can and surfing as often as possible.
And his surfing hero?
Local talent, Jack Robinson.
"He is really inspiring, he's from Margaret River and he's just so talented in every aspect," Okie said.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
