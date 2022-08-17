Two Margaret River children have qualified for the Australian skateboarding championships in Queensland after excelling at their most recent competition held in Rockingham.
The Rockingham skate competition from August 5-7 attracted competitors from all over Australia as it was the last event to be able to qualify for the Australian championships held at the end of September in Mackay, Queensland.
Advertisement
Jake Turnbull, 7, won gold in the boys under 9 street skate competition and silver in the under 9 bowl competition.
Jake has only been skating for two years but has gained skills that are remarkable for his age. He is currently ranked as one of the top skaters in WA in the 9 and under age group.
Indigo Dale came third in girls under 12 street and third in girls under 12 bowl.
Indigo, who is in Year 7, has been skating for a few years and is also a competitive surfer.
Both Jake and Indigo train mostly at the Margaret River skatepark on a regular basis and travel the state for competitions.
The Australian skate championships will be held in Mackay in Queensland on September 15-22.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.