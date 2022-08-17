Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River youngsters Jake Turnbull and Indigo Dale qualify for Australian skateboarding championships

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated August 18 2022 - 4:10am, first published August 17 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING PLACES: Jake Turnbull has only been skating for two years but has gained skills that are remarkable for his age. Picture: Supplied

Two Margaret River children have qualified for the Australian skateboarding championships in Queensland after excelling at their most recent competition held in Rockingham.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.