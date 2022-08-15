Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

War on lily weed a success

Updated August 19 2022 - 6:45am, first published August 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Success story: Lake Cave site manager Andrew Green. Picture: NCMRR

Lake Cave is leading the charge on weed control in environmentally sensitive areas, with the popular site declaring itself "99.9 per cent arum lily free" amid increasing awareness about the invasive lily.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.