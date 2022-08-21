Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River Senior High School students invited to Victoria for national science and engineering challenge

Updated August 22 2022 - 12:07am, first published August 21 2022 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twenty-six year 10 students from Margaret River Senior High School attended the University of NSW - Science and Engineering challenge in Australind on August 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.