Twenty-six year 10 students from Margaret River Senior High School attended the University of NSW - Science and Engineering challenge in Australind on August 2.
The competition is nation wide and there were six days run in Perth and three in the South West.
A total of 72 schools competed in WA.
Margaret River Senior High School gained the highest score for the state.
As a result the school has been invited to Bendigo in Victoria for the National Championships in October.
An outstanding result for a regional school.
The students did a number of challenges during the day, there were eight different challenges including, making a buggy that could move on the uneven surface of mars, designing towers to withstand motion similar to an earthquakes and making a robotic hand from straws and string.
Margaret River Senior High School won five of the eight challenges.
The day is a STEM event and really challenged the students to 'think outside the box'.
