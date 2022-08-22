In the latest news from the Margaret River Ag Show, we meet the two judges taking on the unenviable task of determining the culinary superstars amongst Exhibition Hall entries this year.
The show committee are thrilled to welcome back Hannah Jukes of Bake the Cake fame, a third-generation cake maker to judge the cooking entries.
And, joining the judging panel for the first time is Jenine O'Brien, from Paddock to Produce, who will be judging the preserve categories.
Both judges began their careers as professional chefs before pursuing their passions in different fields.
Jenine's speciality is driven by a desire to create real food that is additive free.
In her Margaret River based business, she creates small-batch pickles, jams, relishes and chutneys using seasonally available ingredients.
A strong advocate for sourcing locally, Jenine believes it is important, where possible, to know where your food is grown, what processing has happened along the way and what has been added.
"Using fresh local produce is a game changer in terms of the results you get in your preserves and pickles," Jenine said.
"But, it's also important to have fun, and remember happy chef, happy food!"
Hannah followed in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother before her with her passion for baking.
She loves experimenting in her cake studio and works closely with clients to produce unique works of art.
Her top tip for the show is to make sure you sift the flour!
The devil is in the detail, and small actions can make a big difference to how your cakes turn out.
Hannah will be looking for cakes that have good texture, good rise and great flavour.
One section she is particularly excited about the children's cooking section.
"It is always so fantastic to see the creativity in these entries and to see kids so interested in cooking from an early age" she said.
Jodie Hunter, the kitchen garden cooking specialist at Margaret River Primary School, is also excited to be involved in the show again this year as the children's cooking steward and has been encouraging students to start thinking about their entries.
"The kids love their time in the vegetable garden, and to then take that produce to make delicious food is such a bonus," Jodie said.
"The show is a great way for them to use everything they have learnt and have some fun at the same time."
Jodie has secured a swag of fantastic prizes from local legendary business Lloyds of Margaret River to entice young entrants.
Lloyds have generously donated prizes worth over $100, so children, it will be well worth your while to whip up some savoury muffins or decorate a milk arrowroot biscuit!
The Margaret River Agricultural Show will be held on 4th & 5th November 2022.
Follow the show on Facebook to keep up to date with all the news including when Exhibition Hall entries open.
