Hick takes on board role

Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA), is delighted to welcome Kelly Hick as its newest Board Director.
Ms Hick assumes the third available 'Appointed' role on the Board, allowing for the recruitment of individuals with specialist skills or knowledge.
Ms Hick is an experienced multi-sector board and committee member with governance experience in state and local governments, higher education and health sectors.
She is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
A former lawyer, Ms Hick has experience at senior executive level across professional services and member-based organisations.
Ms Hick successfully sought election to the City of Busselton council in 2017 and held the position of Deputy Mayor from 2019 to 2021.
Based in Dunsborough, Ms Hick is currently the Principal of KLH Consulting, specialising in governance training, strategy and professional services' projects.
Ms Hick also owns and operates Dunsborough Ridge Retreat, a boutique accommodation business.
She said it was clear to her what a central role tourism played in our way of life.
"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to contribute to the important work of the MRBTA Board at this pivotal time, where new strategic directions are in place," she said.
She will be on the MRBTA board for a three year term effective from August 25, 2022.
MRBTA chair Stuart Hicks said the board had been working hard to develop a strong vision for the future of tourism.
"The ongoing development of our strategy is dependent on having the right skills involved, so we are thrilled to have attracted a director of Kelly's calibre," he said.
"With her extensive legal and governance experience, and her passion for the local community, Kelly's appointment to the board is ideal.
"There is a great deal we hope to achieve in the next few years in terms of delivering positive outcomes to the regional community."
Ms Hick joins a team of seven other Directors led by Board Chair Stuart Hicks AO. Director positions are currently held by Janine Carter, Glenn Callegari, David Willcox, Keith Warrick, Evan Lewis, Barry House, Busselton Jetty and Matt Credaro.
The appointment takes place as the organisation works to deliver MRBTA's Strategic Directions 2022-2025, developed by the Board and shared with the local industry and community in June 2022.
MRBTA members will be invited to vote on two further elected director positions at the Association's AGM in October.
The board will call for nominations from eligible members in mid-September.
