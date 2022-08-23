Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association appoint Kelly Hick to the board

Updated August 23 2022 - 7:51am, first published 1:39am
Hick takes on board role

Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA), is delighted to welcome Kelly Hick as its newest Board Director.

