The future of the timber industry continues to be a political football after the state government announced three new transition grant programs last week.
Forestry minister Dave Kelly made the announcement on August 16 to support economic development and job creation in South-West communities, ahead of the end of native forest logging in 2024.
The Industry and Community Development Programs are the third and final pillar of the Native Forestry Transition plan, funded by an additional $30 million announced in the 2022- 23 State Budget.
However, Forest Industries Federation of WA (FIFWA) chief executive officer Adele Farina was quick to criticise the announcement.
She said the organisation was not properly consulted on the plan and the announcement came as a "rude shock".
"FIFWA categorically refutes the Minister's claim that the package has been prepared in consultation with the community representatives on the Native Forestry Transition Group," Ms Farina said.
Minister Kelly said it was "unreasonable" for FIFWA to think they were not consulted on the announced packages.
"Sub-groups comprising FIFWA and other stakeholder representatives were formed to facilitate the consultation process and development of the three transition support packages," he said.
"The worker transition package was agreed with the Australian Workers Union and the business support package was agreed with FIFWA after it was endorsed by a meeting of their members."
In terms of the support package itself, Ms Farina said the organisation held concerns.
"Contrary to the statement of the minister, the package as announced will not deliver permanent jobs for native forestry workers made redundant by the government and will not deliver a just transition to those most impacted by the government's decision," she said.
"The government has failed to provide its vision for the timber industry and explain how demand by Western Australians for native wood products will be met in the future."
Minister Kelly said the community's aspirations and expectations had changed.
"The decision to end logging of WA's native forests has been overwhelmingly supported by the wider community. Cutting down 400 year old trees is no longer acceptable," he said.
"The future of our regions lies in the protection of our magnificent forests and that's where the jobs will be created in the future."
Applications for the Industry and Community Development Programs will commence opening from September 2022.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
