Margaret River Senior High School will be represented on the national stage when Sophie Morrison and Chaise Fowler compete at the Australian Interschool Equestrian National Championships.
Since being selected Sophie and Chaise's families have been busy raising money to ensure the pair can compete in the competition.
Sophie's mother Michelle Morrison said the local community had been "absolutely amazing" with their generosity and support.
As a way to say thank you to the community and to ensure the students have enough money to travel, there will be a Auction Night Extravaganza.
The night will be on August 25 and held at The River function room from 6-8pm.
There will be a live auction, silent auction and $5 raffle tickets available throughout the evening.
"Without the incredible donations from so many local businesses and individuals, this event could not have taken place," Ms Morrison said.
The Australian Interschool Championships attracts more than 2,000 school based competitors, family, friends and supporters from right around the country.
Competitors, aged five to 18 years old, are required to qualify through from the State Interschool Championships to the Australian Interschool Championships.
Sophie and Chaise were part of a larger cohort from Margaret River who recently competed in Equestrian WA 2022 Saddles Plus Interschool Equestrian Championships.
The Interschool competition runs the disciplines of Dressage, Jumping, Show Horse and Eventing.
From the event, Sophie was awarded Reserve Champion Secondary Rural Rider and Reserve Champion Overall Secondary Rider.
Sophie, Grace and Chaise were also awarded Reserve Champion Overall Secondary School.
Year 12 student Sophie and year 8 student Chaise were selected to represent WA and will be amongst 26 riders who travel to national event in Sydney in September.
Sophie qualified for the team on horse Powderbark Orlaith and Chaise qualified on horse Global Extreme.
Also from Margaret River will be WA team manager Corien Ridley and her daughter Jessica who travel with state team.
The pair are very excited to be able to travel interstate for the competition with it being the last chance Sophie can compete due to her age.
According to the Equestrian Australia website, the organisation's primary objective was the development of horse sports from the participation level to the high performance level.
Interschool comprises a competition and educational pathway for young athletes to participate in equestrian sport during their primary and secondary school years.
The State Branches of Equestrian Australia co-ordinate the organisation of Interschool competition and training, with the aim of promoting education and sportsmanship to student athletes, educating athletes in horsemanship and horse management, and creating a competitive sporting environment.
