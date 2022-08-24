Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Margaret River students part of WA team at the Australian Interschool Equestrian National Championships

August 24 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud: Margaret River Senior High School students Sophie Morrison and Chaise Fowler. Picture: Morrison Photography.

Margaret River Senior High School will be represented on the national stage when Sophie Morrison and Chaise Fowler compete at the Australian Interschool Equestrian National Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.