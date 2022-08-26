Forrest Personnel has opened a new office to cater for demand for labour hire.
The local recruitment organisation is based in Margaret River and employs and trains people with disability or returning to work following injury and long term illness.
The new site office at 5 Meeka House on Bussell Highway (upstairs from Pharmacy 777) was opened by Forrest MP Nola Marino over lunch on Thursday.
Forrest Personnel has been in the South West area for the past 35 years, with regional offices also located in Busselton, Bunbury (head office), Bridgetown, Manjimup, as well across the Wheatbelt, in the Great Southern, the Midwest and metro areas - 27 locations in total across the sate.
"We are aware of immediate demands in the local Margaret River/Augusta area particularly for labour hire which we provide; we also provide outreach services to Cowarumup, Augusta, and Karridale," organisation spokesewoman Angelika Fawcett said.
"In the near future, we will also provide NDIS services for those who need it. Our services play an integral role in the wellbeing and sustainability of an employed community."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
