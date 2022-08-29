Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Tax return help is at hand thanks to local volunteers

Updated August 29 2022 - 5:13am, first published 4:39am
Leanne Sutton from the Margaret River Community Centre welcomes Sunni Hayes, Tax Help volunteer, and Julie and Eric Aitken. Picture supplied.

Tax Help is now available on Tuesdays and Thursdays until October at Margaret River Community Centre (MRCC).

