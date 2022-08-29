Tax return help is at hand thanks to local volunteers

Tax Help is now available on Tuesdays and Thursdays until October at Margaret River Community Centre (MRCC).
"This is a free service, thanks to two experienced locals who are donating their time to help others get on top of their tax returns," said Leanne Sutton from MRCC.
Tax Help volunteers are trained by the Australian Tax Office and aim to help people who earn less than $60,000 per year to complete straight-forward tax returns.
"It can be confusing trying to navigate the online tax forms if you haven't done a tax return for a while or if you don't have a computer.
"Not attending to yearly tax requirements can result in fines and prevent people from getting some government benefits and the tax return income they may be owed.
"Our volunteers can help with getting people onto myGov to lodge their yearly tax or to help people catch up if they've missed a year or two," said Ms Sutton.
"It has provided a huge sense of relief to many people to have the helping hand and for those that get paid a tax refund, obviously they're really pleased.
"Young people who are completing a tax return for the first time, may also get a real confidence boost from the guidance and instruction provided by Tax Help."
MRCC also has organisations on site helping with financial counselling services, which can help people find a pathway out of debt or guide them with managing income.
To book an appointment for Tax Help or financial counselling please call Margaret River Community Centre on 9757 3200, between 9am and 1pm Monday - Friday or email bookings@mrcc.com.au.
For more information on Tax Help visit www.ato.gov.au/taxhelp
