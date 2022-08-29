Budding South West guitarists and young locals keen to gain an introduction into the music and entertainment industry are being urged to apply for the Strings Attached West Australian Guitar Festival 2022 Youth Scholarships program.
Offered as part of the annual festival's Youth Program, one scholarship will be granted to a young guitarist, while the other will be awarded to a young local interested or currently working in the arts and events space.
Winners will receive a mentoring session with a professional in their chosen field, along with a Festival Weekend Pass to check out all the other paid events at this year's event.
Arts and events management drew Margaret River local James Ransley to apply for a 2021 scholarship, and his success saw him soak up the knowledge of some of the industry's most experienced names.
Ransley is now undertaking an internship at the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, managing youth-based events and activities.
South West musician Ned Partington won the 2021 Young Guitarist scholarship, and enjoyed a special masterclass with Eskimo Joe's Kav Temperley, as well as a workshop with longtime touring and recording artist Michael Vdelli and Sam Cutri from the School of Audio Engineering.
Festival Director Dan White said the free-for-under-25s Youth Program was aimed at inspiring and encouraging the next generation of musicians and music-lovers, to make following career pathways and development opportunities "as accessible as possible".
"Workshops on offer exclusively to Under 25s range from songwriting, to starting a band and getting gigs, jamming and more."
A one-of-a-kind event attracting guitar players, makers and enthusiasts from around the State, the full Strings Attached program boasts more than 70 artists giving performances, masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions across nine venues in Margaret River.
To apply for a 2022 Youth Scholarship, visit www.waguitarfestival.com.au/youth-scholarship.
Entries close 5pm Friday 16th September 2022, with applicants notified of the outcome of their application by Monday 19th September.
For the full festival program and tickets, visit www.waguitarfestival.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
