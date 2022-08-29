Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Budding musos urged to apply for Guitar Fest scholarships

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:30am
Kav Temperley (centre) with some young musicians at last year's Strings Attached WA Guitar Festival. Picture: Lauren Trickett Photography

Budding South West guitarists and young locals keen to gain an introduction into the music and entertainment industry are being urged to apply for the Strings Attached West Australian Guitar Festival 2022 Youth Scholarships program.

