Fitting end to big season for local junior footballers

Junior football continues to grow in popularity and success in the Augusta Margaret River region, with local teams starring at home and away.
The 2022 season saw the AMR Hawks field two teams in the Yr 9s competition for the first time.
Advertisement
The teams trained together all season under the instruction of JD (John Dingey) and Jolly (Mark Jolliffe), enabling the boys to come together as a group after moving up from the junior competition and six separate teams the previous year.
Friday night was the final home and away game, and a Derby under lights at Gloucester Park was a fitting way to end.
The game was a magnificent spectacle and a nail biting finish saw Hawks Gold come away with a narrow win but not before Hawks Green had given them an almighty scare.
The quality of football on display was exceptional and both coaches were in agreement as to how far the boys' football had come this year. It stands the club in good stead for next season.
It isn't over for the Gold team as they face an Elimination final this coming weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.