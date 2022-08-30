Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Locals land radio awards at The River | Photos

August 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left: Ian Smith, Cate Worsley, Pip Mattiske, Sian Baker, Jane Butler, Carolyn Forte. Pictures supplied.

Radio Margaret River (RMR) crew members and fans celebrated the station's second birthday at The River last week, where a number of hosts were awarded for their star turns on the local airwaves.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.