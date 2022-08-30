Radio Margaret River (RMR) crew members and fans celebrated the station's second birthday at The River last week, where a number of hosts were awarded for their star turns on the local airwaves.
Volunteer of the Year was awarded to two of the station's founding members, Music Director Cate Worsley and Presenter and RMR Treasurer, Ian Smith.
Fifteen-year-old Ruby Ballard took home the Inspiration Award for her dedication to her show Me GenZ, and local musician Dan White won Show of the Year for his programme Local Produce, which supports and promotes local musicians.
As well as the awards, outgoing RMR Chair Janine Carter announced the appointment of former Deputy Shire President, Pauline McLeod to the role.
"I'm so happy that Pauline is able to step into the Chair role and that I'm passing the baton on to someone who is so respected, energetic and committed to RMR's future," Ms Carter said.
Ms McLeod praised the RMR volunteers for their commitment to the station.
"There is a brilliant, clever, capable and highly creative team at the helm of Radio Margaret River supported by many talented volunteers and partners all passionate about informing and entertaining our community," she said.
"It is indeed a great honour and a thrill to be invited to Chair this amazing group."
Ms Carter said she would remain on the RMR committee, and continue to produce her popular show, 15 Minutes of Fame.
RMR is the South West's first internet community radio station and boasts a team of more than 30 volunteers.
Volunteers undertake extensive training in presenting and broadcasting, and have now established eight live shows and six pre-recorded shows, with plenty more in the pipeline.
First based out of two rooms at the Margaret River Community Centre, RMR moved to new studios on Charles West Avenue earlier this year.
The move was made possible thanks to its Platinum partner, Bendigo Bank, the Community Bank Augusta Margaret River, with whom it shares the space.
RMR has also recently launched a new t-shirt thanks to local designer Nick Castle. To snap one up and support the Station, visit www.radiomargaretriver.com.
If you'd like to get involved in RMR please contact Pip Mattiske at programming@radiomargaretriver.com
