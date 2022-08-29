Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Bank employees choose Men's Shed for community donation

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:05am
Commonwealth Bank Margaret River's Kelsi Gibson hands over the $500 donation to Terry Hutchings from the Margaret River Men's Shed. Picture: Supplied.

The Margaret River Men's Shed recently enjoyed a boost to its funding thanks to a donation from the local branch of the Commonwealth Bank (CBA).

