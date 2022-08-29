Bank employees choose Men's Shed for community donation

The Margaret River Men's Shed recently enjoyed a boost to its funding thanks to a donation from the local branch of the Commonwealth Bank (CBA).
Margaret River branch manager Julie Kiker said the $500 cheque was handed to Men's Shed representative Terry Hutchings as part of the Commbank Community Donation Program.
"The program is CBA's way of saying thank you to organisations and community groups working hard to make a difference in our local communities," Ms Kiker said.
"Twice a year every branch across Australia gets to choose a local group to donate $500 to, and my Margaret River CBA team chose the Margaret River Men's Shed as our latest recipient.
"We thoroughly enjoyed handing over the cheque as a small gesture of appreciation to the terrific work they do and to ensure they continue doing great things in our local community."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
