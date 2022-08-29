Margaret River's dominance over the sport of surfing continued this week as the Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) team collected its 17th straight victory at the WA School Surfing Titles.
The 2022 titles finished up on Friday at Trigg Beach, where students from 27 regional and metropolitan high schools competed in the finale of Surfing WA's largest participation-based event.
Following 10 qualifying events held across the State, 58 teams of boys and girls hit the water in surfing and bodyboarding divisions to vie for the WA Champion Surfing School trophy.
A win at Trigg Beach guaranteed surfers a spot into the National Titles in Queensland later this year.
The extent of the talent and coaching in the Margaret River region was clearly on display, with the MRSHS squad claiming four wins and two runner up finishes from the eight divisions.
Macklin Flynn and Ben Cook were in form to take the Senior Boys final over Shenton College's Leo Fallourd and Oliver Desforges.
"The waves were pretty tricky out there, but it's good to get the win with Macklin," said Cook.
"I've never made a State Team before so I'm pretty excited.
"Thanks to Mr Meyer and all the team for another big win in 2022."
Ruby Berry and Kaleisha Launders continued Margaret River's success with a win in the Senior Girls Surfing final, defeating Madeline Cox and Charlie Bates-Bird from St Mary's Anglican Girls School.
The pairing of a goofy footer and natural footer worked perfectly for Margaret River, as the girls sliced and diced the afternoon conditions to pieces.
"I've just got back from competing at an event on North Stradbroke Island," said Berry.
"Kaleisha is a great teammate and I'm really excited to compete in another division alongside her at National Titles."
St Mary Mackillop Catholic College in Busselton captured the Junior Boys Surfing division, with Maverick Wilson and Jye Edmonds proving too strong for Jack Bulloch and Declan Finn from Comet Bay College in Secret Harbour.
Wilson, the Under-16 Boys State Champion called upon his years of competition experience to extract every point out of the tricky afternoon conditions, with just three points separating the two teams when the final siren sounded.
"The conditions were a little average out there, but I'm stoked for Jye and I'm really looking forward to getting back to Straddle," he said.
"Well done to everyone who competed and it was good to get the win for Mackillop."
Margaret River's Willow Hines and Grace Cook both posted big numbers on their way to victory in the Junior Girls Surfing final, taking down Nagle Catholic College's Eden Rodden and Kate McKenzie.
"I've had a lot of fun competing in the School Surfing Titles," said Hines.
"Well done to Grace and all the team from Margaret River for a great performance."
In the bodyboarding competition, North Albany Senior High School won the Senior Boys final, taking down Mat Jordi and Max McGregor from MRSHS.
In one of the closest results of the day, just one and half points separated the two teams.
"We're stoked to not only make the State Final, but to get a win as well caps off an epic campaign for NASHS," said Elijah Medling.
"Well done to Jack my teammate and Mr Ireland for helping us get here today."
Margaret River SHS also won the Senior Girls Bodyboarding, with Willow Hines and Olive Hardy proving they're just as handy on their bodyboards as they are on their surfboards, taking down St Hilda's pairing of Tilly Banfield and Jess Freedman.
"It's actually really fun to bodyboard," said Olive Hardy.
"Well done to Willow for winning two divisions and thanks to our teachers for a fun trip."
Christchurch Grammar School claimed an impressive win in the Junior Boys Bodyboarding final, with Sam Harding and Leon Butler powering ahead of Reece Jennings and Byron Timmons from Yanchep Secondary College.
Methodist Ladies College won the Junior Girls Bodyboarding, with Bronte Scott and Saba Phillips notching up a memorable win, defeating Margaret River's Grace Cook and Sienna Bowdell.
"Surfing is usually such an individual sport that it's nice to be out there with a teammate to help you and encourage you," said Scott.
"Thanks to Saba and hopefully we can do a bit better in the surfing divisions next year."
The 2022 Titles saw students from 46 regional and metropolitan high schools pull on their wetsuits and participating over the past month.
"Congratulations to Margaret River Senior High School, they were definitely challenged this year, but once again proved to be WA's best surfing school, with a record breaking 17th Champion School victory" said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks.
"We've discovered new talent throughout all of WA's surfing regions and well done to those surfers who have now qualified to represent WA at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles in QLD."
