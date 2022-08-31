Free period products for Margaret River high school students

Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie has welcomed a commitment by the WA State Government to supply free period products to WA public high schools, saying the initiative will help students focus on their education.
"I recently met with students from Margaret River Senior High School and the need for free period products was raised, so I'm really pleased our government is delivering on this," Ms Kelsbie said.
"Students in Margaret River deserve a quality education without having to worry about their period.
"Having free and accessible period products readily available will help students focus on reaching their full potential."
Starting next year, 220 public high schools throughout the State will be provided with free pads and tampons for students in Years 7 to 12.
Improving access to sanitary items keeps menstruating students engaged in education, improves public health outcomes, and helps them reach their full potential.
This is part of our government's commitment to advance gender equality in WA and help improve education outcomes for women and girls.
Women's Interests Minister Simone McGurk said improving access to sanitary items would help improve public health and education outcomes for women and girls.
"No student should be missing out on school because they don't have access to period products," Ms McGurk said.
"By delivering on this important initiative we are building on our commitment to advance gender equality in WA."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
