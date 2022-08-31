Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Free period products for Margaret River high school students

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie said the issue of access to sanitary products was raised by students during a recent visit to Margaret River. Picture: Supplied

Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie has welcomed a commitment by the WA State Government to supply free period products to WA public high schools, saying the initiative will help students focus on their education.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.