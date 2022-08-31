The Shire of Augusta Margaret River and the Margaret River Recreational Surfers group have made a positive move towards improving ocean safety in the Margaret River area, by providing opportunities for community members to participate in a comprehensive Heavy Water Rescue Course.
Having heavy water rescue skills could be the most important thing you have ever learnt when your mate or anyone near you gets into trouble.- Rob Bruce
Advertisement
The course is run by Shark Eyes Global, with ocean safety experts Shanan Worrall and Russell Ord sharing their expertise with locals.
Margaret River Recreational Surfers approached the Shire, emphasising a real need to improve the ocean safety message and skills development in the region.
The group was provided with a Shire Community Development Grant, which spokesperson Bec Sheedy-Ryan said would to enable ocean-going members of the community to learn effective and life-saving ocean rescue techniques.
"The Heavy Water Course includes an introduction to apnea (breath hold) specific to heavy water conditions and the associated training principles, safe practice in heavy water, and includes personal watercraft setup and personal watercraft rescue skills.
"First aid, trauma and deadly bleeds will be covered by Dr Dennis Millard from the Surfing Doctors."
The course also aims to build a sense of community and awareness by looking out for each other in the water.
As local big-wave surfer Robby Bruce put it, "Large surf can be dangerous. Having heavy water rescue skills could be the most important thing you have ever learnt when your mate or anyone near you gets into trouble."
For more information on locally run Heavy Water Rescue Courses check sharkeyesglobal.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.