Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River surf group lands Shire funding for training course

Updated August 31 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Heavy Water Course includes an introduction to apnea (breath hold) specific to heavy water conditions and the associated training principles, as well as other important life saving skills. Picture: Tavian Ord

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River and the Margaret River Recreational Surfers group have made a positive move towards improving ocean safety in the Margaret River area, by providing opportunities for community members to participate in a comprehensive Heavy Water Rescue Course.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.