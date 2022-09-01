Time to spring into September garden jobs | In Your Patch

We've made it!
September heralds warmer daytime temps but continuing cool nights so be careful with any young seedlings you've prepared in hothouse conditions.
Advertisement
It's time to get your summer crops moving by starting to raise them in trays and then transplanting them into the ground.
We aim for the second half of September for planting and use the first two weeks to prepare our beds.
Clear any old or struggling winter crops, weed, add a layer of good, balanced, organic fertiliser (purchase from a reputable supplier or you may find you end up bringing in weeds), mulch, water, and leave to sit for a few weeks before planting.
Remember it's not all about nitrogen - too much of that and you get a lot of growth but not necessarily a lot of fruit.
You may like to try intercropping if your winter crops are still growing and close to harvest.
Plant your summer seedlings between mature winter plants and when they are harvested your summer plants will continue to grow and soon take over the newly available space.
A word of warning - you must ensure your beds can handle such a large amount of continuous activity so this really only works well in beds that have friable soil and good drainage, with high amounts of both organic matter and fertiliser.
It's a busy month! If you've hot-housed seedlings now is the time to get them into the ground.
Be cautious of the weather - if it's a particularly cold and wet season then it's best to wait until late in the month, but otherwise you're fine.
Tomatoes, corn, all the melons and favourites like tromboncino, cucumber and even the first of the zucchini can all go in.
Remember to leave enough space between seedlings or your fruit production may suffer.
Sweet corn does well in a minimum of ten same variety planted together in block formation (rather than a straight line) to encourage cross pollination.
Different varieties can cross pollinate if planted too close together so as a rule of thumb I try to plant different varieties a minimum of 30 metres apart.
Google recommends as much as 200 metres apart if you really want to ensure you have no cross pollination.
If your patch is that large, lucky you!
You could also plant different varieties a minimum of eight weeks apart so they come into flower at different times, also avoiding cross pollination.
Advertisement
What are you harvesting now? Many of the root veggies are ready. After a very poor show from our ginger last year I've left it in the ground undisturbed.
Our turmeric however is an entirely different matter and did well again.
So much so that we'll pot up some rhizomes and make them available on the honesty stall later in the year.
Check your sweet potato and take only what you need, leaving the rest to store in the ground and continue to grow.
All the citrus continue to perform along with coriander, parsley, silver beet and lettuce.
You're bound to end up with surplus (even the neighbours will have had enough!) so think about making jams and pickles.
Advertisement
Both use up surplus produce and store well.
Don't let it just fall to the ground to be eaten by pests - if you've not got the time to process surplus fruit and veg drop it down to the Soup Kitchen or Community Pantry.
Both these wonderful local groups will put it to good use, helping to feed our wider community.
September is just the start of the warmer weather so don't panic if you haven't prepped your beds for planting yet.
You still have time to prep beds and germinate your summer crops.
There really is nothing like a homegrown tomato so if you've been thinking of trying to grow your own but never quite got there - why not give it a go.
Advertisement
We'll have tomato plants on the Roadside Honesty Stall for as little as one dollar this month.
We want everyone to experience the joy of growing, harvesting and tasting a fresh vine-ripened tomato.
If you haven't yet experienced the taste sensation and real satisfaction in growing and eating your own tomatoes, make 2022 the year!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.