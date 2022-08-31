WA moves to new fire risk rating system

A new fire danger rating system to be rolled out across all Australian States and Territories will use the latest technology and science behind weather, fuel loads and fire behaviour to deliver more accurate information for residents.
From September 1, 2022, WA will join the rest of the country in implementing the Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS), replacing the previous system developed in the 1960s.
The AFDRS has four rating levels - Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic - replacing the previous six.
Each warning level offers advice on what to do, when to do it, and how to protect yourself and your home best when at risk of fire.
There will also be a 'no rating' for days when conditions present minimal fire risk.
WA Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said the system was backed by improvements in science, which would deliver more localised and accurate information.
"These changes to the fire danger ratings will help emergency services to be better prepared, make improved decisions and provide better advice to support the local community," he said.
"All States and Territories are adopting the new system, giving Australia a nationally consistent approach. This will benefit Western Australians who travel interstate during bushfire season."
Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm AFSM said the AFDRS would "significantly change" how authorities communicated with people around fire risks.
"The advice the community receives will be easier to understand, more localised, and the new technology and research used will greatly improve our ability to predict fire behaviour and the potential threat to communities," Mr Klemm said.
He urged people to familiarise themselves with the system and understand the risks associated with each new level.
"It is important that people learn and monitor the new rating system, even if you are familiar with historic weather patterns in your local area, to stay safe," he said.
Existing fire danger roadside signs will be replaced as part of the change.
More information is available at mybushfireplan.wa.gov.au/FireDangerRatings
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
