WA teachers to receive 3pc pay increase under new agreement

WA teachers will receive an injection of cash aimed and a pay increase aimed at addressing rising concerns over workloads and the wellbeing of educators around the State.
The three percent wage increase will be paid to eligible teachers on September 1, back paid to the implementation date of December 6, 2021.
Teachers will also receive a one-off $2,500 cost-of-living payment, which is expected to be paid to eligible staff early in Term 4.
WA Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said more than 30,000 WA public school teachers would receive the pay rise under the new School Education Act (Teachers and Administrators) General Agreement 2021.
"Teachers have an important role in educating and helping to shape the futures of young Western Australians, so we must continue to attract inspiring teachers to the profession and keep them in our classrooms," Ms Ellery said.
The $2,500 payment was announced last month as part of changes to the WA public sector wages policy.
Part-time and casual employees will receive a pro-rata cost-of-living payment.
Minister Ellery and Industrial Relations Minister Bill Johnston also announced measures within the new School Education Act with the view to retaining and attracting teachers, including:
"The recently registered agreement is a positive outcome for teachers and the public education system more broadly," Ms Ellery said.
"It includes a range of measures to address compliance load, wellbeing and workload issues, and eligible staff can look forward to receiving the agreed wage increase and back pay from [September 1, 2022].
"In addition to these commitments, work continues to be done to attract and retain teachers, including developing a National Teacher Workforce Action Plan with Education Ministers from around the country."
Minister Bill Johnston said the State School Teachers' Union fought to achieve a positive outcome for its members.
"On top of the three per cent wage increase, public school teachers will soon receive the additional $2,500 one-off payment to help offset the current inflationary pressures," Mr Johnston said.
"Teachers will be the first to receive the sector wide cost-of-living payment, which is part of the latest changes to WA's public sector wages policy."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
