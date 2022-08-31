5 Reasons you should have a will

5 Reasons you should have a will

This is branded content.

Essentially, your "last will and testament" is a legal document most commonly referred to as your will. It contains instructions on how you wish your assets, belongings, and properties to be managed when you pass on.



By preparing a will, you can ensure that your loved ones will be taken care of after you're gone. It can also help save your family and other beneficiaries time, money, and stress.

Unfortunately, not everyone considers preparing a will important. It could be due to the lack of awareness of how their families can benefit from it or the fear of talking about the unknown and death. Whichever the case may be, drafting a will can help you be in charge of the future.



If you don't already have one, consider reaching out to a legal professional to get started. Furthermore, you can check out online platforms to help you draft an online will.

In the meantime, here are other reasons you should strongly consider taking that course of action and have a will.

1. To name a guardian for your children

One of the benefits of having a will is you get to nominate and decide who will care for and look after your minor children in the event of your demise. Will it be a family member or a close friend?



The role of a guardian is to provide your minor children with necessities, such as food, clothing, shelter, and education, to name a few. And as a parent, you know what's right for your kids and who can take better care of them. You can ensure your wish and directives are followed with the help of a will.

However, without a will, you generally don't have a say on who will watch over your children. Essentially, the court will appoint a guardian on your behalf, which means the custody of your children may be given to someone who may not be one of your options.

2. To decide how your assets and property will be distributed

One of the ways you can protect the hard-earned fortune, assets, and properties you've accumulated over the years is by having a will. And as mentioned earlier, the will can serve as a guide on how to manage and distribute what you left behind. You can also indicate who gets what and any terms you wish to execute.

For instance, if you have a business, you can appoint who will inherit it or who you want to run the company. You could also plan the inheritance for your chosen beneficiaries. The same goes when indicating who won't be having access to your assets.

On the other hand, if you pass on without a will, you wouldn't have a say on how your properties will be distributed or to whom they will go. The court will decide on what happens to them. And essentially, the assets, properties, and possessions you left behind will be distributed based on your state's laws.

Aside from ensuring your instructions regarding how to distribute your assets get followed, a will can also help prevent possible conflicts or disputes between family members when sorting what you've left behind. The executor you hire will see to it that your last wishes will be carried out.

3. To prepare in case of disability or incapacity

Life can be unpredictable, and there's no way to ascertain what can happen the next day. And so, in the event of an unfortunate circumstance, your medical wishes and directives can still be carried out with the help of a living will.

5 Reasons you should have a will

For instance, if you're mentally or physically incapable due to an illness or other health condition such as a coma, a will can decide on your behalf. Your living will can provide information on your medical care preferences, such as administering medications and end-of-life procedures. This can go a long way, not just in giving you peace of mind knowing that your medical care wishes will be followed but also in helping reduce the burden of decision-making among your loved ones.

4. To make donations to charities

Aside from giving directions on how to split up or distribute your possessions among your loved ones and other beneficiaries, you can also indicate in your will a provision about donating a portion of your assets to charitable organisations.



This can be a way to create a positive impact and leave a legacy behind. And depending on the amount of your gifts or donations, you may get to reduce estate tax.

5. To note funeral arrangements

Lastly, a will allows you to provide funeral instructions according to your preference and wishes. This could indicate the type of interment you want, where you want your final resting place to be, and other requests you may have.

While your funeral instructions are not legally binding, this document can help ease the burden and responsibility of arranging your funeral service. Instead of arranging the logistics of the service, your loved ones can take their time in processing their loss.

Wrapping up