Sign up for summer: Busselton Jetty seeks volunteer hosts

Fancy spending your free time overlooking picturesque Geographe Bay, soaking up the best of summer as you share your local knowledge with visitors?
Busselton Jetty is calling for more volunteer Jetty Hosts to join the team, which helps to welcome visitors to the iconic stop on most South West travel itineraries.
Jetty Host Coral Hawkins said she relished the chance to share her stories and local advice with tourists, as well as important information about the jetty itself.
"I don't really feel like it is working at all when you are in one of the most idyllic locations on the ocean, chatting with tourists, chatting with fellow Jetty Hosts and seeing the smiles on children's faces as they get on and off the train," Ms Hawkins said.
Hosts act as tourism ambassadors for the entire South West region, as well as helping passengers on and off the Jetty train, and giving advice on more to see and do in the area.
Jetty CEO Lisa Shreeve said the Jetty Hosts were invaluable to the operation of the popular destination.
"It's the little things that count and visitors love face to face interaction where they can talk to a local and find out the best parts about living in Busselton," Ms Shreeve said.
"Jetty Hosts receive a summer and winter uniform, special Jetty discounts, annual volunteer luncheon, are able to go out and back on the Train when on shift, free Jetty walk access all year and a sense of camaraderie from being part of a wonderful team.
"And we try and stock up the good cream biscuits to go with their tea and coffee drinking!"
With the new Busselton Jetty Village and Marine Discovery Centre due to open in mid 2023, the team is calling for additional hosts who can work a 4 hour shift once a week.
The greatest demand is for morning or afternoon shifts on Saturdays and Sundays.
"If you love making new friends, meeting people from around the world and giving back to the community we'd love for you to join our team of volunteers," said host Gillian Dixon.
"We drink lots of tea and coffee and love our morning or afternoon out on the Jetty."
Anyone interested in volunteering to become a Jetty Host can pick up an application form from the friendly staff at the Jetty Interpretive Centre, email admin@busseltonjetty.com.au or visit our website for further information.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
