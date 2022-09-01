Margaret River workshop to help navigate sole parenting journey

Sole Parenting can be a really tough gig, and when you live in the Margaret River region, a range of factors exist to make it even harder.
The region's current housing and rental crisis, combined with lower-than-average incomes and an increasingly high cost of living, as well as reduced access to resources like free legal and financial counselling makes navigating the journey of sole parenting a tricky task.
Many parents live far away from their hometowns, and as such suffer from a lack of a strong support network.
Income and superannuation disparity - often caused by one spouse working FIFO while the other reduces or leaves their paid work - also contributes to the challenges, as well as reduced opportunities for flexible work hours compared to city-based employment.
Just Home Margaret River has teamed up with Clare Gleeson of Cape to Cape Lawyers, and St Vincent De Paul Financial Counsellor, Tara Pearman, to offer a life skill program providing tips on navigating certain aspects of sole parenting, including:
The workshop will be held in Margaret River on Friday September 9 from 10am to 12.30pm (lunch provided).
Bookings are essential as places are limited, contact geraldine@justhome.org.au or call Geraldine 0483 061 849.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
