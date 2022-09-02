International riders heading to Cape to Cape MTB

Riders from across Australia around the world are preparing to descend on the South-West next month for the return of the popular Cape to Cape mountain biking event.
After last year's event was primarily open to West Australians only, riders from far and wide are getting ready to return for its 14th edition, with the 2022 event to be held from 20-23 October.
In less than 50 days Cape to Cape is set to welcome riders from more than 15 countries to the region for four-days of riding, with France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and the United States among the countries represented.
Since the inaugural event in 2008, Cape to Cape has grown to become Australasia's largest and longest running multi-stage endurance mountain bike race, taking in the best trails the South-West has to offer.
Geoff Meyer, Managing Director of Oceania for The IRONMAN Group, organisers of Cape to Cape, said that the team was looking forward to welcoming riders back to the South-West next month.
"We can't wait to have riders back on the trails of the South-West next month for what is shaping up to be a great Cape to Cape," said Meyer.
"We're thrilled to be able to welcome back our international riders to the event, Cape to Cape has had strong support from riders from across the world during its history and it's great to have them back in 2022.
"In four days of riding our Mountain Bikers will cover over 180km, with the event providing a great opportunity to experience some of the best riding in the country, along with plenty of opportunities to spend time with mates before and after racing each day," he said.
Racing commences on Thursday 20 October, with one of the most spectacular start lines in Australian mountain biking at Cape Leeuwin, with riders taking on an opening stage of 39km, starting and finishing at Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse.
Stage two sees the event move north to Boranup, with more than 50km of riding featuring plenty of single track sections.
The penultimate stage of Cape to Cape takes riders to Margaret River, with the 50km+ stage highlighted by the epic flow trails of Compartment 10 and The Pines.
The final stage of the 2022 Cape to Cape will see riders head to Cape Naturaliste, with a 34km blast taking in the best the region has to offer, before crossing the finish line at Wise Winery.
For more information on Cape to Cape visit capetocapemtb.com
