Surf Lifesaving choppers take off for summer patrols

Helicopter patrols will begin this week to keep watch along Perth, Rottnest and South West beaches as part of the WA State Government coastal safety initiatives.
Patrols will take off from September 3, with Surf Life Saving WA (SLSWA) choppers covering the Perth to South West on weekends until the service increases to daily patrols in late September.
SLSWA operates helicopter, drone, beach and jet ski patrols at metropolitan beaches and popular South-West beaches, and its Twitter feed provides a go-to social media option for beachgoers and other water users to find out about the latest shark sightings and detections around WA as well as other potential ocean hazards.
Surf Life Saving WA General Manager Chris Peck said the busy 2020/21 season saw their two helicopter services carry out 724 patrols, 24 search and rescue missions, and instigate more than 80 beach closures across nearly 1,000 hours of flying time.
"Our helicopters provide unrivalled ability to cover large areas of our coastline in minimum time, warning tens of thousands of beach-goers of potential dangers each season, and assisting other search and rescue agencies in vital emergency response activity," Mr Peck said.
"While we have several on-beach Lifeguard Services currently operational, our volunteer lifesaver patrols do not commence until October, so the helicopters have an even more important role to play in the interim as we see the weather starting to warm up and people heading back to the beach."
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Director Statewide Operations Kane Holtom said the partnership with SLSWA has been a solid rock in the foundation of the State's multi-faceted shark hazard mitigation strategy.
"Along with SLSWA watching out for safety on the beaches, on the water and from the air, water users can also look after their own safety with tips from the Sea Sense awareness campaign, by checking the SharkSmart WA app and getting a world-first personal shark deterrent subsidy for divers and surfers," Mr Holtom said.
If you see a shark, report the sighting to Water Police 9442 8600.
