Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Health

Changes to mask wearing, isolation requirements for West Aussies

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Premier Mark McGowan (left) announced the easing of mask requirements on transport within the State, as well as a reduction in the isolation period for people without COVID-19 symptoms, from September 9. Picture: Facebook/Mark McGowan

WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced the easing of mask requirements on transport within the State, as well as a reduction in the isolation period for people without COVID-19 symptoms.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.