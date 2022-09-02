WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced the easing of mask requirements on transport within the State, as well as a reduction in the isolation period for people without COVID-19 symptoms.
Citing the latest available public health advice, Mr McGowan said masks would no longer be required on passenger transport, including all interstate and intrastate aircraft, public transport and rideshare services, from Friday, September 9.
Advertisement
"Our unique journey and soft landing allows Western Australians to take the next step based on our expert public health advice," he said.
"As the pandemic evolves and we pass some of the worst of COVID-19 the public health measures have also been adjusted accordingly, in a safe and responsible way."
Hospitals, correctional facilities, residential aged care and disability service facilities would still enforce mask-wearing to protect vulnerable people and staff.
Mr McGowan encouraged people to wear masks in crowded indoor settings, where social distancing is difficult.
"These changing protocols follow the latest public health advice, however it's important we all remain vigilant and remember the basic public health behaviours," he said.
"To protect the community Western Australians are reminded to practise healthy hygiene, stay home if they're unwell, test and isolate early and be cautious - especially when they visit high risk settings."
WA isolation requirements will also change from September 9, reducing the isolation period from 7 to 5 days for COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts, provided they have no symptoms.
The seven-day period will remain in place for staff, elective patients and visitors to high risk facilities including hospitals, residential aged care facilities and disability support accommodation facilities.
From Friday September 2, facilities will be able to determine the number of visitors permitted per resident each day.
Proof of vaccination is still be required for aged care facilities, in addition to mask-wearing at both aged care and disability care facilities.
The Premier warned that restrictions and mask-wearing could always return.
"Unfortunately, we are not out of this pandemic yet, and if necessary we will reintroduce public health measures if circumstances change in the future," he said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.