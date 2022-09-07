Augusta-Margaret River Mail
A Collective Classic: High energy strings return to Margaret River

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
September 7 2022 - 8:00am
The ACO Collective combines Australia's best young string musicians with professional players to create a high energy classical concert. Picture: Supplied

Margaret River audiences will have the chance to enjoy performances from some of Australia's most talented musicians with the return of the ACO Collective this month.

