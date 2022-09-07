A Collective Classic: High energy strings return to Margaret River

Margaret River audiences will have the chance to enjoy performances from some of Australia's most talented musicians with the return of the ACO Collective this month.
The group will land at Margaret River HEART on September 16, after the global pandemic paused their touring plans for two years.
The collective combines emerging string players with professional musicians of the Australian Chamber Orchestra to create a high-energy 11-piece string orchestra.
Arts Margaret River's Steph Kreutzer said the group was delighted to welcome the tour back to the region.
"They were originally scheduled to perform in September 2020 but COVID-19 put an end to that tour," Ms Kreutzer explained.
"Two years later, we are relieved that they are finally able to perform for us again.
"We have had the ACO Collective many times and I am always blown away by their incredible talent.
"I took my daughter to their performance in 2018 at the Cultural Centre and she absolutely loved it."
Ms Kreutzer said a special school-only performance would see local music students enjoy an exclusive performance.
"It's wonderful to have the opportunity to see classical music of this calibre in our home town, as many people would not be able or inclined to travel to the city to attend," she said.
ACO Principal Violin Helena Rathbone leads the 2022 tour, featuring vibrant works by Australians Iain Grandage and Carl Vine, as well as William Walton, Benjamin Britten, and George Frideric Handel.
A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include A-reserve seating, and pre-event and intermission wines from Clairault Streicker.
Tickets (VIP $65, VIP member $56, Adult $52, Member $45, Youth $25, Family $120 (2A + 2Y)) can be booked online from artsmargaretriver.com, on 9758 7316 or by visiting the Arts Margaret River Office at the Community Centre, Tunbridge Street (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm).
The show is recommended for ages 8 and up.
Presented by Arts Margaret River with support from Margaret River HEART.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
