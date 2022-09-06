Restart the HEART: Arts community welcomes changes

The Margaret River arts community has welcomed news of a shift in management terms at the Margaret River HEART cultural precinct following an intensive consultation process to address concerns over costs and local access to the venue.
The Augusta Margaret River Shire (AMRS) Council voted to endorse the purpose of the HEART as a 'community facility' and to adopt a co-managed model of operation alongside not-for-profit arts organisation Arts Margaret River (ArtsMR).
Advertisement
AMRS and Arts Margaret River co-signed an agreement this week which sees ArtsMR become the HEART's resident arts and culture group.
Under the terms of the agreement, ArtsMR will be responsible for delivering the venue's events and conferencing calendar, including theatre, workshops and live music.
The Shire will remain responsible for the maintenance and presentation of the facility, including technical and production services to support the ArtsMR program.
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said the plan would see the two entities working to create better access to the venue as a "vibrant, community owned and loved space providing arts, cultural and entertainment opportunities for a broad range of people from community members and community groups to internationally acclaimed artists".
Ms Cristoffanini praised HEART staff, and thanked the members of the community who took part in the review.
"The HEART team have worked tirelessly over the past three years to establish and deliver a varied program, we should recognise their passion, commitment and professionalism to the HEART and the provision of arts, culture and entertainment opportunities for the community," she said.
"Council would like to express its appreciation to the hundreds of people who participated in the review of the HEART and urges the community to get behind the new operating model and support Arts Margaret River so that the HEART can reach its full potential."
The Shire's HEART management has come under fire from the arts sector and community members, frustrated at restrictive costs and difficulties in accessing the facility for local theatre, dance concerts and community gatherings.
ArtsMR General Manager Michelle Wright said the group was excited to make the HEART a "fully utilised community space".
"To be able to utilise the Margaret River HEART as a permanent space means that we no longer need to find alternative venues for our events and can focus on our key purpose of supporting, presenting and creating artistic programs for our community," Ms Wright said.
Margaret River Theatre Group President Jaime Werren said the group had been eagerly awaiting the outcome, having been involved in the review process.
"The current costs and paperwork associated with the HEART venue has certainly put a huge burden on the group and the opportunities to keep providing community theatre involvement for young and old," she said.
"However to clarify, this has not forced us to move to Busselton or any other town as quoted incorrectly in a radio interview by an individual not affiliated with the Theatre Group earlier this week.
"We are looking forward to new opportunities at the HEART and once again establishing a secure and wholesome relationship with Arts Margaret River, and can't wait to provide some fantastic community theatre for our local audiences once again."
Advertisement
Arts Margaret River President David Shelton welcomed the new agreement, as the group prepares to mark five decades of commitment to community arts in the region next year.
"Arts Margaret River has a proud history of almost 50 years in supporting and fostering the arts in our community, for our community, and we welcome the opportunity to be at the centre of a reinvigorated HEART," Mr Shelton said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.