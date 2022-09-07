Local guide to help new arrivals protect South West bushland

Biodiversity and remnant bushland will be saved thanks to a new guide produced by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region to assist people moving to the region.
Your Guide for Protecting the Environment on Your Property is available free in print or online, designed for anyone who has moved or is moving to the region - or as a refresher for existing residents.
Advertisement
The guide is packed with a range of management advice, including land clearing and disturbance, dealing with weeds and dieback, protecting wildlife and biodiversity, legal requirements, where to find the best advice and contractors, and how Nature Conservation Margaret River Region can help.
Photographers Paris Hawkin, Sean Blocksidge, Keith Lightbody, Christian Fletcher, Ari Wolfe, Rusty Rouse and Steve Castan contributed to the guide with their images of the region, and its flora and fauna, while Ecosystem Solutions also assisted.
The booklet was funded by boutique building company, Holst Design and Build, and created by environmental advocate Genevieve Hanran-Smith and Nature Conservation's Peta Lierich.
Directors Jarrod Holst and partner Liz McGuire found new residents were commissioning homes, but didn't always know how to manage the natural assets or look after the remnant habitat on their new property.
The couple live on a conservation block at Yelverton and are passionate environmental advocates - Jarrod grew up surfing and camping along the WA coast, while Liz spent two decades protecting the state's marine and national parks.
"These large properties are being purchased by people who aren't always aware and need some information about protecting bushland and biodiversity," said Ms McGuire.
"It's about planting the seed with them. It's about working with them for a good outcome for the environment."
These large properties are being purchased by people who aren't always aware and need some information about protecting bushland and biodiversity.- Liz McGuire
Contributor Peta Lierich, who runs NCMRR's For Nature program said the group supported locals in giving nature a hand at their place.
"Change doesn't come from one person trying to do everything, but when everybody does their little bit to protect this very special part of the world," Ms Lierich said.
Registering with For Nature is free and comes with loads of benefits, like free equipment hire, free workshop tickets and grants for conservation work at your place. See www.natureconservation.org.au/for-nature/
Copies of the new booklet will be stocked by some local real estate agents, handed out by Holst and given to residents moving to the area. For your copy, pop into the Nature Conservation office or download it directly from natureconservation.org.au
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.