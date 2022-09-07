Margaret River's debate success 'staggering' heading into WA finals

The impressive debating and research skills of students from Margaret River SHS has resulted in huge success at the recent Southwest round of the annual Evatt Trophy mock United Nations Security Council debating competition in Busselton.
The results from your students are outstanding, I believe this is the most teams selected from a single school for WA semi-finals since Evatt began.- Dylan Storer, Regional Director of UN Youth WA.
Advertisement
A record seven MRSHS teams participated in the round, following a qualification event at the Augusta Margaret River Shire Council chamber in June.
Emma Heyink, Cedar Orkin, Annabel Bancroft, Will Dallimore, Tom Hage, Ella Mulvey, Edward Bancroft, Jack Holzer, Mia Helenius and Abbey Lentjes will represent the school on the state debating level this weekend with a chance to make it to the State final at Parliament House.
The school's years of success in debate, public speaking competitions and leadership programs is down to the ongoing development of the MRSHS vertical academic extension program, says Student Leadership Coordinator, Patrick Marzohl.
"[The] student leadership program focuses on skills development," explained Mr Marzohl.
"Seventy six students from Year 7 to Year 12 are members of the student council, and extracurricular activities include regular meetings to develop agenda setting and meeting skills, the GRIP Leadership and Councillor-for-a-Day workshops, the Evatt trophy diplomatic debating and Voice WA public speaking competitions, and the School Conflict Resolution and Mediation (SCRaM) training."
Mr Marzohl said the 'vertical' nature of the program allowed students of various ages to work together, inspire and support each other.
"In the case of Evatt, a specific Margaret River round was created several years ago to expand debating skills for student leaders in Years 8-11," he said.
"The success in recent years has been staggering.
"Margaret River SHS is the only regional government school that has been represented in recent debating grand finals in Parliament.
"This year, five partner teams earned a position in the state semifinals this Saturday in Joondalup, which means that one-sixth of all semi-finalists come from Margaret River.
"Mia Helenius and Abbey Lentjes were rated as one of the best teams in WA, and secured a direct State final qualification September 23."
Dylan Storer, Regional Director of UN Youth WA said judges were most impressed with the quality of preparation and skills demonstrated by the Margaret River teams.
"The results from your students are outstanding, I believe this is the most teams selected from a single school for WA semi-finals since Evatt began," he said.
"MRSHS alone makes up 20 percent of the entire semi-final contingent."
Advertisement
Mr Marzohl said traditional classrooms left little scope for real life problem solving and debating skills development.
"Leadership programs such as Evatt develop academic learning and quick thinking," he said.
"At the same time, students must articulate a rationale for a hypothetical proposal to solve global issues."
He said staff were supportive of the school program despite some students missing classroom time.
"The main reason for Margaret River SHS's outstanding success is the teaching staff's quality," he said.
"In times of rapid changes in education, educators are dedicated to developing students' potential far beyond their classroom duties.
Advertisement
"The understanding and partnership between the school and the community is the second pillar of strength."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.