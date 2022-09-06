Margaret River Community Centre will host a presentation about the ongoing relevance of local heritage values at the Centre's upcoming annual general meeting on September 19.
Best-selling author, broadcaster and historian Richard Offen is passionate about engaging people with heritage and history.
He hopes to inspire and mobilise the existing sense of connection local people have to Margaret River's heritage values.
Local connections are evident in the level of community support for the Margaret River and Districts Historical Society's recent centenary celebration of Group Settlement, the new town history trail and the retention of the Margaret River Hotel within the current redevelopment.
Social media posts showcasing photos of the main street and landmarks from days gone by are ever-popular.
A member of the Heritage Council of WA and former executive director of Heritage Perth, Mr Offen has witnessed first-hand the impact of such connection.
He once championed people-power and fundraising for the UK National Trust in order to buy and protect 160 kilometres of the spectacular Neptune Coastline in Britain, and his publications include "Lost Perth" and the photographic story "Perth: Then and Now".
"In the old Hospital Heritage Precinct, you have this wonderful facility in the heart of Margaret River that preserves the original wooden hospital buildings which hold a myriad of memories for people, while providing a collection of services and a unique community space for the here-and-now," he said.
"It is the perfect example of creating a future for our past."
The buildings are listed and protected under the State Heritage Council of WA and on the Shire's heritage register.
"If we look at why we protect old buildings, what we see is a reflection of what we value as a community," Mr Offen said.
"Indeed, the most often used definition of heritage is those things from the past which are valued enough today to save for the people of tomorrow," said Richard.
To support the commitment to local heritage, the MR Community Centre is supporting a new book currently being written by Jenny and Bill Bunbury.
"Our Old Hospital buildings were built in 1924, saved by the community from demolition in 1990 and they live on today as an integral and inclusive place for the community - the Old Hospital will be 100 in 2024," said Jenny Bunbury.
"The opening of the hospital was the turning point for the Margaret River District" Jenny, who is secretary of the Community Centre.
"As the population grew, the need for a resident doctor and facilities increased and when the hospital and medical services were available, further services and development occurred."
Jenny said she was particularly keen to capture local stories and memories of the period 1940-1990.
These include recollections of anyone who worked at the hospital in any capacity, had significant experiences as a patient or visitor there, or who provided services to the building.
The book will also cover the local development of ancillary medical and health services, in the district and thus the authors would like to hear from anyone who thinks that they have a story to tell or relevant photographs.
If you would like to contribute, and would like to record a short interview with Bill Bunbury, please contact the Community Centre on 9757 3200 or get in touch directly with Jenny Bunbury on 0407775070 or email: bunburywj@westnet.com.au
In the meantime, all are welcome to attend the AGM at 6pm and hear Richard Offen's presentation. This is a free event and people may wish to come along at 5pm to buy a meal at the Soup Kitchen.
Please RSVP to the Margaret River Community Centre via email bookings@mrcc.com.au or telephone 9757 3200, between 9am and 1pm Monday - Friday.
