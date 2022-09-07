Roadside rescuer steps in to save duckling trapped in drain | Video

There was a quacking display of highway heroics in Margaret River on Wednesday morning as locals stepped in to rescue a duckling trapped in a roadside drain.
Local business owner, cricketer and one of the coaches of this year's AMRZons women's football team, Joel Lawrence broke out the toolbox to remove the drain cover and help the duckling, while its mother waited anxiously nearby.
Wife Elle Lawrence praised the passersby, calling Joel "my legend hubby".
"Mumma duck was anxiously hovering around the drain," she said.
"Duckling safely reunited with its family... Good work by those that stopped!"
Fellow Margaret Riverians were quick to praise the efforts, with some reporting they had conducted their own rescues in the past.
"I had to do the same thing last year with 8 ducklings...they're not super bright when it comes to drains," wrote Beth Graham.
"Someone buy that man a beer," added Kate Tarrant.
WA's Parks and Wildlife Service said the onset of Spring had ducks and ducklings travelling from their nests in search of nearby wetlands.
"[Ducks and ducklings] may be seen crossing roads and cycle paths over the coming months," a DPAW post reads.
"Please be aware of duck families on the move, particularly on roads and paths near water bodies.
"It is best not to interfere or try to pick the birds up as this can result in the mother taking off and abandoning the ducklings."
Mrs Lawrence said it was a reminder to take care on the roads during duckling season.
"Don't forget to watch out on the roads at the moment for these cuties.....they have zero road sense!"
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
