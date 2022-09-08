Busselton designer breaking down barriers

Busselton's Rebek Bovill has always believed that being curvy shouldn't be a barrier to finding feminine, fashionable clothing that makes you look and feel beautiful.
But when the vivacious hairdresser started selling vintage and plus-size clothing at a local market in 2018, she became frustrated at the lack of style, quality and consistency in sizing available to her from a wholesale perspective.
Knowing there was a growing demand for more size-inclusive options Rebek swapped her hairdressing scissors for the dressmaking kind and started her own label Mahalo Australia for women with curves.
In 2022 the growth of the brand has exceeded her wildest dreams proving women of all sizes want stylish fashion that make them feel empowered.
The range caters for size 12 to 26 and features dresses, skirts, tops and kimonos all with a distinctly bohemian aesthetic.
Now Rebek is about to take her body positivity message and stylish colourful designs to the next level by debuting at the next Perth Upmarket on Sunday 18 September.
Being accepted into the pool of artisans and creatives that exhibit at the hugely popular quarterly design market will expose Rebek's small batch, ethically made fashion to a new 10,000 plus audience.
"I'm a curvy woman myself so I understand how hard it is to find clothes that are not only in your size but are also contemporary and fashionable," she said.
"A lot of brands are now stocking larger sizes, but they aren't tailoring the designs to fit a curvy woman, so that's what we're here to do."
While e-commerce has been strong for Rebek, a key part of her Mama Mane offering is styling clients so that the pieces they choose complement their shape, personality and lifestyle.
"Plus size fashion is not a one size fits all, you can be the same size as someone else but have a completely different body shape.
"I understand bodies and can tell immediately what will and won't work."
Rebek said in addition to creating wardrobe options her clothing is also giving plus size women a huge boost of confidence.
"I've had clients tell me they haven't worn a dress in years because they couldn't find one to fit until they discovered Mahalo which is so rewarding."
Perth Upmarket Director, Erin Madeley, said unique fashion labels like Mahalo have become an important part of the design market's offering in recent years.
"We are finding more and more people are coming to Perth Upmarket to discover small batch fashion and designers who embody slow fashion movement principles," she said.
"It's about discovering clothes that can't be found in every suburban shopping centre and designs which embrace individuality and inclusiveness.
"It's exciting to see the quality and diversity which these fashion designers are creating here in Western Australia."
You can find Mama Mane at the next Perth Upmarket on Sunday 18 September at UWA's Winthrop Hall from 10am to 4pm.
To find out more visit: www.perthupmarket.com.au
