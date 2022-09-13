Augusta-Margaret River Mail
South West women in business move to inspire each other

Updated September 13 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:17am
The Inspire + Collaborate series was formed in 2021 through a partnership between RRR Network and the Busselton and Dunsborough Community Bank. Picture: Supplied

Inspire + Collaborate is making a return in 2022, kick starting Spring with a social event on Thursday 15 September from 5.30-8.30pm at Bungalow Neighbourhood Social.

