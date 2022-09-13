South West women in business move to inspire each other

Inspire + Collaborate is making a return in 2022, kick starting Spring with a social event on Thursday 15 September from 5.30-8.30pm at Bungalow Neighbourhood Social.
The Inspire + Collaborate series, formed in 2021 through a partnership between RRR Network and the Busselton and Dunsborough Community Bank part of Bendigo Bank, aims to inspire, motivate and light a fire under the women of the South West.
The professional and personal development series offers equal doses of inspiration and an opportunity for women to amp up their business know-how.
"We were looking to build out an initiative that really delivered value to women in business right here in the South West," said committee member Kelly-Ann Bunney.
"We were lucky enough to roll out three key events last year, which we're really well received.
"Our events are a real celebration of the strength and diversity of our regional community, and we are really looking forward to bringing everyone back together for this first event and kick start the collaboration amongst the community."
Tickets are $30 per person and include a welcome drink and canapes.
To be part of the Inspire + Collaborate community, book your ticket at events.humanitix.com/inspire-collaborate
