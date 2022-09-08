Brewery announces rebrand after naming controversy

Margaret River region brewery Colonial Brewing Co has announced a decision to rebrand after the name spurred controversy and a 2020 removal of its products from some bottle shops.
All new cans will bear the CBCo Brewing moniker, which has already been seen on some of the brewery's previously released cans.
The decision comes after the 'colonial' aspect of the brand was called into question over its reference to a time in Australian history steeped in the mistreatment of First Nations people.
Managing Director Lawrence Dowd said the name had referred to the original brewer colonising the Margaret River region, and was inherited by owner Morris Group when it purchased the brewery in 2008.
"Since 2004 we've built a culture of taking pride in our craft and getting the little details right to create the best beer we can. In that time we've grown from our roots as one of the first microbreweries in Margaret River to a craft beer challenger to now a national brand that celebrates its independent and Aussie roots," he said.
Mr Dowd said a review of the "problematic" name was undertaken, including market testing with buyers and stakeholders.
"As we have evolved so has the world - for the better," he said.
"We recognise that the name Colonial Brewing Co no longer aligns with the respect we have for, and the value we place on the rich cultural traditions and talents of Indigenous people.
"Nor does it connect or reflect on who we are as a business and those who work here. To continue to take pride in our craft, our name is an important detail to get right."
Mr Dowd said the transition would take six to 12 months to complete as retailers sell remaining stock.
"We are pleased with the way the new name has already been received. And in the spirit of acknowledgement and respect we continue to work and find ways to support the promotion of First Nations history, heritage and culture," he said.
"This is an important moment in our story. We brew for today's tastes and we now have a name that better reflects who we are today."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
