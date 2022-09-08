Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brewery announces rebrand after naming controversy

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:25am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colonial Brewing Co MD Lawrence Dowd reveals the brewery's new brand.

Margaret River region brewery Colonial Brewing Co has announced a decision to rebrand after the name spurred controversy and a 2020 removal of its products from some bottle shops.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.