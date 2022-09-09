'A tower of strength': WA Premier Mark McGowan pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has joined the global tributes for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, saying she had been a "tower of strength" since the start of her reign.
The Premier laid a floral wreath and penned a tribute in the condolence book at WA Government House this morning, alongside WA Governor Chris Dawson.
Advertisement
"On behalf of the people of Western Australia, I extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family as they grieve the loss of the Queen," Mr McGowan said on Friday morning.
READ MORE:
"The Late Majesty has been a tower of strength ever since she became Queen at the age of 25 after her father passed away in 1952.
"Our thoughts this morning are also with the people of the United Kingdom, as they mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth the Second and the end of her historic reign."
Mr McGowan said the Queen had been a constant presence during her 70 years on the throne, and oversaw "great change" around the world.
"For many, she is synonymous with the post-World War II era in a way that no other head of state could ever be," he said.
"Most Western Australians have never known another monarch, with Queen Elizabeth II becoming the longest reigning British monarch.
"She led the Commonwealth through some of the darkest days and will forever be an inspiration to the world and Western Australia, a State she visited seven times."
Government House will be compiling the book of condolence over coming weeks, before it is bound and placed in State Archives and a selection of messages forwarded to the Royal Family.
Members of the public are welcome to add their name, share a story or leave a note in the book.
Government House is also accepting flowers and tributes, which will be displayed in the Lady Kyle Garden.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.