South West car dealers score tick of approval from Consumer Protection

A sweep of parts of WA's South West by Consumer Protection automotive officers has recently given the vast majority of motor vehicle dealers and repairers in the area a tick of approval.
In August 2022, the officers visited 14 motor vehicle dealerships and 27 repair businesses in the Busselton, Dunsborough and Margaret River areas.
They were checking that the businesses were licensed and complying with the laws that cover their operations.
Some issues were identified relating to failure to employ a certified repairer in the relevant class of work being conducted and failure to notify Consumer Protection about a change in location of their premises or a change in business ownership.
One repairer was found to be operating without a licence and will face further action.
A total of 141 vehicles were inspected with officers issuing only three "unfit for sale" notices relating to bald tyres, a faulty seatbelt and a cracked windscreen.
Vehicles with defect orders must be repaired by the date specified in the order and be inspected at an approved Department of Transport facility before being cleared for sale.
Alternatively, the dealer can choose to de-licence the vehicle.
Fuel retailers in the area were also inspected to check that they were meeting the requirements of the FuelWatch rules and all 15 service stations were found to be compliant.
Acting Executive Director for Consumer Protection Penny Lipscombe said the results of the inspections were pleasing.
"The inspections showed the vast majority of dealers and repairers in those areas were doing the right thing, with only a few issues identified and a small number of vehicles given an unfit for sale sticker," Ms Lipscombe said.
"That outcome should give consumers in those areas the confidence that most of the local businesses have high standards when it comes to vehicle sales and employing the right people for repair work.
"However, consumers should always be vigilant and let Consumer Protection know if they suspect that unroadworthy vehicles are being sold, warranty obligations are not being honoured or dodgy repair work is being carried out.
"Licensed motor vehicle dealers and repairers must display their licence number on their premises, website, social media pages and advertising material so make sure you are only dealing with a licensed operator.
"If they appear not be licensed, we need to know about them."
More information on dealing with motor vehicle dealers and repairers is available on the Consumer Protection website where complaints can be lodged online.
Enquiries can be made by email consumer@dmirs.wa.gov.au or by calling 1300 30 40 54.
