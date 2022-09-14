Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Big leap in numbers for tiny South West frog

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
September 14 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environment Minister Reece Whitby, Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie and Perth Zoo's Tammy Goad with an adult white-bellied frog.

A tiny frog that grows just a little larger than a 10 cent coin and lives in an area spanning 130 square kilometres of South West bushland has had an important boost to its population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.