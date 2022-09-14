Big leap in numbers for tiny South West frog

A tiny frog that grows just a little larger than a 10 cent coin and lives in an area spanning 130 square kilometres of South West bushland has had an important boost to its population.
As part of a breeding program facilitated by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) and Perth Zoo, egg nests of the critically endangered white-bellied frog are collected and reared to adulthood in a protected environment at the zoo.
The adult frogs are then released into their native habitat - wetlands between Karridale and Witchcliffe.
This latest release at a creek near Boranup Downs takes the total number of frogs reintroduced through the program to more than 1,250.
In 2011, Perth Zoo became the first zoo to successfully breed the white-bellied frog in captivity.
Environment Minister Reece Whitby said following the threat of a major bushfire in the area last year, the need to protect the frog was even more vital to the region's environmental future.
"Protecting threatened species like the white-bellied frog is crucial to preserving our unique biodiversity," he said.
"The white-bellied frog is confined to only a few locations in a very small pocket of the South-West, so it is critical that as a government, we do what we can to protect its habitat and increase the size of its population.
"This is a great example of a positive conservation outcome from working together."
The program not only helps increase the numbers of white-bellied frog (Anstisia alba) but two other vulnerable species - the orange-bellied frog (Anstisia vitellina) and the sunset frog (Spicospina flammocaerulea).
Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie said the region was home to many of WA's threatened species.
"This program is helping preserve this rare local species and protect it from extinction, along with measures such as fire management, fencing and feral animal control," Ms Kelsbie said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
