Environment

'Our Patch' program shortlisted for major award

September 14 2022 - 6:00am
Adopt A Spot's Tracey Muir says the nomination is testament to the enthusiasm and hard work of local school communities and volunteer groups. Picture: Supplied

Nature Conservation Margaret River Region has announced the group has been shortlisted for a major coastal award thanks to the ongoing success of its groundbreaking kid's education program, Adopt a Spot.

