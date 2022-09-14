Ag Show Exhibition Hall entries moving online

As the Margaret River Ag Show edges closer, organisers are gearing up for the launch of the brand new website which will bring together the many facets of the show and provide people with a streamlined and efficient way to participate.
People be able to buy tickets and find information about the Show, and in a major change, the traditional Exhibition Hall entry booklet will be phased out.
Entrants will now be able to find the categories and entry details online, and enter from the comfort of their own home.
The paperless system was sparked by the closure of the Agricultural Society offices, and allows the group to manage the environmental impact with reduced paper usage.
Those who are not so tech-savvy will have plenty of help at hand, with Ag Show committee member Fran Bancroft available at the Margaret River Library each Tuesday from October 11, to help people with placing their entries, from 1pm to 2pm.
Fran will be located next to the library coffee machines, and said this would be a great opportunity for locals to relax, have a cuppa and take the stress out of entering the categories.
Benching times will be as in previous years, and entrants are encouraged to check the website for details and rules pertinent to each category.
LEGO fans have always loved the opportunity to show off their talents at the show, and this year not only will the kids get the chance to shine but a brand new adults category will allow parents to compete for a big prize.
Expert judges will be perusing the entries with two of Margaret River's finest architects joining forces to oversee the competition entries.
Paul O'Reilly said he had a keen interest in LEGO since the 70s - back when the choice of pieces was "pretty limited".
"I remember being blown away when they introduced LEGO people with moving arms and legs," he said.
"I also remember building houses out of LEGO, so maybe that was the beginnings of my future career."
Mr O'Reilly said he would be looking for entries with a flair for 'out of the box' thinking, and interesting form.
Paul Lane and his brothers spent many hours squatting on the floor, shuffling through their LEGO collection to find that particular piece to complete their next spaceship, village, castle or creature.
"Whatever we could imagine, it was in the LEGO pile just waiting to be created," he said.
Now a building designer and draftsman, Mr Lane said he still plays with LEGO.
"As a judge I will be looking for the most imaginative and unconventional creations."
