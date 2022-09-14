Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Ag Show Exhibition Hall entries moving online

September 14 2022 - 1:30am
Architects Paul Lane and Paul O'Reilly will judge the 2022 LEGO competition at the Margaret River Ag Show, with a special adults division opening for the first time this year. Picture: Supplied

As the Margaret River Ag Show edges closer, organisers are gearing up for the launch of the brand new website which will bring together the many facets of the show and provide people with a streamlined and efficient way to participate.

Local News

