Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Concert band set to mix it up in Augusta this weekend

Updated September 12 2022 - 5:15am, first published 4:30am
Enjoy an early evening performance from the Margaret River Concert Band in Augusta this Saturday September 17. Picture: Supplied

Those looking for an entertaining, early evening, musical experience have the chance to take in the Margaret River Concert Band's 'Augusta Playout' this coming Saturday, September 17.

