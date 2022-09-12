Concert band set to mix it up in Augusta this weekend

Those looking for an entertaining, early evening, musical experience have the chance to take in the Margaret River Concert Band's 'Augusta Playout' this coming Saturday, September 17.
Held at the Augusta Centennial Hall from 4pm to 6pm, the variety concert will include a selection of well-known classics from genres such as musicals, latin and pop, plus a good splash of swing and rock to get everyone up and dancing.
Band member Deb Perry said players always enjoyed performing in Augusta.
"We are a volunteer-run community band which aims to unite musicians and music lovers from all walks of life, to play music together.
"Players are a truly mixed bag from right across the south-west; local students, full-time workers, retirees and everyone in between become involved.
"A great cross-section of the community, of varied abilities, all unified by their love of playing and performing an array of music styles."
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments, and band members will also be providing delicious snacks with tea and coffee at intermission.
The Margaret River Concert Band hosts several performances in various locations across the region throughout the year as well as regularly participating in wider community events.
"We are a friendly welcoming group and certainly enjoy ourselves while addressing the challenges that a performance brings."
Tickets to the Augusta Playout on September 17 are available online from www.mrcb.com.au, the Augusta Newsagency (cash only) or at the door on the day.
The Concert Band is currently seeking new members and welcome players regardless of level or experience.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday nights at the Margaret River Senior High School from 7:30 to 9:30pm.
For more information, contact Deb Perry: 0428 131 148
