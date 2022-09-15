Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Planting vital in battle for fragile South West bushland

September 15 2022 - 6:00am
Local weed control contractor and arum expert Rick Ensley at Dallip Spring, where hundreds of endemic species have been planted as part of the annual Arum Lily Blitz by local landholders and Nature Conservation Margaret River Region. Picture: Supplied

Hundreds of endemic species have been planted at Dallip Spring giving the ecologically sensitive site a leg up in its battle against arum lilies.

Local News

