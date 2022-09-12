Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Experience the soaring vocals of the Sydney Male Choir

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:05am
Sydney Male Choir to perform at St Thomas More Church

Local audiences will have the chance to experience the beautiful sounds of the Sydney Male Choir this weekend as they host a special performance under the soaring ceilings and brilliant acoustics of St Thomas More Catholic Church this Sunday, September 18.

