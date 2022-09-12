Sydney Male Choir to perform at St Thomas More Church

Local audiences will have the chance to experience the beautiful sounds of the Sydney Male Choir this weekend as they host a special performance under the soaring ceilings and brilliant acoustics of St Thomas More Catholic Church this Sunday, September 18.
The choir dates back to 1913, when a tragic industrial accident ended the career of promising violinist Charlie Miller.
With his love of music undeterred, Miller decided to start the choir, which has since become an iconic part of the Sydney music scene over the ensuing 109 years.
Musical director Warwick Tyrrell leads the 45-man choir through a program of diverse music given emotional and sensitive treatment to stir the passions and leave audiences amazed.
Presented by Arts Margaret River, the choir performance is from 3pm on Sunday afternoon. Tickets ($35 adults, $30 Arts MR Members, $20 Youth) can be booked via artsmargaretriver.com, by calling 9758 7316 or by visiting the Arts Margaret River Office at the Community Centre Monday to Friday 10am-4pm.
Afternoon tea/cakes will be available for purchase during intermission.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.