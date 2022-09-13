Margaret River polocrosse players impress at Mobrup

Nine Margaret River polocrosse players headed to the Great Southern over the weekend to represent their club at the annual Mobrup Polocrosse Tournament.
The B grade was a good competitive field, with all teams on similar points.
Margaret River's B grade lineup of Emily Walsh, Mick Keightley, Chris Cooper, Bec McMurray, Bec Hadley and Todd Harrison managed an early win against Capel on Saturday morning, with some great work displayed by all players.
The afternoon game against host club Mobrup was a high intensity affair, with Margaret River going down by two, but managing to secure a spot in the final.
Lots of campfire strategy paid off on Sunday morning, as the Margaret River team put together a sensational final, beating the host team on this occasion by five goals and bringing home the Cup.
It was the first tournament of the season and the first cup, with the club looking strong for the season ahead.
Juniors competed in the E grade and subbies, with Madison Lonnie and Adeline Harrison teaming up to put the scores on the board when it counted and landing wins in both games on Saturday.
Horses were putting in all the right moves and getting our girls plenty of ball and the E Grade Cup travelled home with the Margaret River squad.
Eloise Harrison made her debut on the wild steed Charlie in the subbies this weekend. A very tired pony and kid left the field on Sunday, it was great stuff to watch.
Margaret River Polocrosse will now look ahead to the State Championships to be held at South Midlands in two weeks.
The club will be hosting its tournament on November 19-20 at the Witchcliffe grounds. A highlight of the WA polocrosse calendar, all are welcome to attend. For info visit www.facebook.com/margaretriverpolocrosse
