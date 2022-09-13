Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River polocrosse players impress at Mobrup

By Rebecca Hadley
September 13 2022 - 6:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nine Margaret River polocrosse players headed to the Great Southern over the weekend to represent their club at the annual Mobrup Polocrosse Tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.