Severe thunderstorms for Perth, Peel and South West

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued a warning for people in parts of the Perth Metropolitan, South West, Midwest-Gascoyne, with thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday.
If you live in the Lower West and parts of Central West and Central Wheat Belt districts you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.
Locations which may be affected include Mandurah, Moora, Perth, Jurien Bay, Lancelin and Yanchep.
This weather is not unusual for this time of year, but could damage homes and make travel dangerous.
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING:
WEATHER DETAILS:
At 13/09/2022 06:21:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised that severe thunderstorms are triggering in a post-frontal air mass this morning. Severe thunderstorms are likely to clear the Perth area by around midday, and should extend eastwards inland during the day. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Strong and gusty winds are also possible in showers.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.