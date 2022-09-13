Severe thunderstorms for Perth, Peel and South West

At 13/09/2022 06:21:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised that severe thunderstorms are triggering in a post-frontal air mass this morning. Severe thunderstorms are likely to clear the Perth area by around midday, and should extend eastwards inland during the day. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Strong and gusty winds are also possible in showers.