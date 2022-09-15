A fitting contest for juniors football grand final | Photos

Spectators were greeted to a high quality, hard fought contest between Blue Hawks and Orange Hawks in the Under 13's Augusta-Margaret River Junior Football Association Grand Final on Saturday.
The midfield pressure between Orange Hawks Max Utting, Kobi Walton, Isaac Ahola and Flynn Howarth and Blue Hawks Kai Lyness, Andy Noble, Oscar Bebbington and Max Mas was a feature of the first quarter with some big tackles being laid on opposition players.
With a one goal lead at quarter time, Orange Hawks found more avenues to goal in the second quarter with Xavier Notte (4 goals) and Ryder Barton (1 goal) taking good marks and kicking truly.
Orange Hawks were able to open a three goal buffer which remained for the rest of the game, with both teams kicking goal for goal.
The final score saw Orange Hawks winning the Grand Final 9.4 to Blue Hawks 7.1.
Orange Hawks Kobi Walton was awarded best on ground by the umpires for his performance through the midfield that also saw him kick two goals.
Xavier Notte's marking and four goal haul from centre half forward was also an exceptional performance. Congratulations to both teams for reaching the Grand Final. It was a fitting contest to complete the season.
