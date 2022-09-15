Augusta-Margaret River Mail
A fitting contest for juniors football grand final | Photos

By Glenn Ahola
September 15 2022 - 2:00am
Spectators were greeted to a high quality, hard fought contest between Blue Hawks and Orange Hawks in the Under 13's Augusta-Margaret River Junior Football Association Grand Final on Saturday.

